The Business Times
business-time-50

Cat A COE premium eases 1.7% to S$123,890; Cat B price stays flat

The price of an Open category (Category E) COE climbed 0.8 per cent from S$129,971 to S$131,000

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Esther Loi

Esther Loi

Published Wed, Aug 5, 2026 · 04:41 PM
    • The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium records a 3% increase from S$10,202 to S$10,503.
    • The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium records a 3% increase from S$10,202 to S$10,503. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SINGAPORE – The price of a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) slipped to S$123,890, while the Category B COE premium stayed flat at the Aug 5 tender exercise.

    The premium for a Category A COE – meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles – fell 1.7 per cent from S$126,000.

    The price of a Category B COE, used to register larger, more powerful cars and EVs, was S$129,910, a marginal S$20 increase from S$129,890 at the previous tender on Jul 22.

    The price of an Open category (Category E) COE climbed 0.8 per cent from S$129,971 to S$131,000.

    Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are mostly used for bigger cars.

    As these certificates are transferable, motor traders often secure them for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium recorded a 3 per cent increase from S$10,202 to S$10,503.

    This is the third consecutive exercise where the price of such certificates has breached the five-digit mark, and there have been a total of five such occurrences so far in 2026.

    The price of a commercial vehicle (Category C) COE dropped 2.5 per cent to S$91,545, from S$93,889. THE STRAITS TIMES

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    COECars

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Leong Yung Chee (left), UOB’s chief financial officer, with Tobias Pross, AllianzGI’s CEO, at the strategic distribution partnership signing.

    UOB to sell asset management arm to Allianz Global Investors for S$555 million

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    For H1 2026, Seatrium’s net profit has jumped 158.3% year on year to S$372.9 million.

    Can Seatrium build on its robust H1 earnings? UOBKH and DBS analysts have divided views

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More