Cat A COE premium eases 1.7% to S$123,890; Cat B price stays flat

The price of an Open category (Category E) COE climbed 0.8 per cent from S$129,971 to S$131,000

The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium records a 3% increase from S$10,202 to S$10,503. PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGAPORE – The price of a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) slipped to S$123,890, while the Category B COE premium stayed flat at the Aug 5 tender exercise.

The premium for a Category A COE – meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles – fell 1.7 per cent from S$126,000.

The price of a Category B COE, used to register larger, more powerful cars and EVs, was S$129,910, a marginal S$20 increase from S$129,890 at the previous tender on Jul 22.

The price of an Open category (Category E) COE climbed 0.8 per cent from S$129,971 to S$131,000.

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are mostly used for bigger cars.

As these certificates are transferable, motor traders often secure them for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise.

The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium recorded a 3 per cent increase from S$10,202 to S$10,503.

This is the third consecutive exercise where the price of such certificates has breached the five-digit mark, and there have been a total of five such occurrences so far in 2026.

The price of a commercial vehicle (Category C) COE dropped 2.5 per cent to S$91,545, from S$93,889. THE STRAITS TIMES