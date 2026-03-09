Civil service head Leo Yip to retire on Apr 1; to be replaced by Chan Heng Kee

Yip is retiring after more than four decades in the public sector

[SINGAPORE] The head of civil service, Leo Yip, will retire from the administrative service on Apr 1, after serving 43 years in the public sector.

He has headed the civil service since Sep 1, 2017.

The 62-year-old, who is also the permanent secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), will be replaced by Chan Heng Kee, who is currently the permanent secretary for the national security and intelligence coordination division in PMO. Chan is also the permanent secretary for defence and permanent secretary for special duties at PMO.

Following his appointment as head of civil service, Chan, 57, will concurrently serve as permanent secretary for national security and intelligence coordination, but relinquish his defence and special duties portfolios on Apr 1.

Minister-in-charge of the public service, Chan Chun Sing, said: “(Yip) was instrumental in charting new directions, pushing boundaries, and strengthening capabilities in the Public Service. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he ably led a cohesive Public Service to implement measures to help Singapore navigate the crisis and emerge stronger,” said Minister Chan.

Yip started off his career in the Singapore Police Force in 1982 and took on various roles over the years including those of principal private secretary to then senior minister Lee Kuan Yew, chief executive of then-Singapore Workforce Development Agency, and chairman of the Economic Development Board.

His replacement, Chan, served as permanent secretary in the social and family development ministry from 2012 to 2016.

He was appointed as permanent secretary in the health ministry in May 2016, before he assumed his current appointment as permanent secretary in the defence ministry in December 2019.

He was concurrently appointed as permanent secretary (special duties) under PMO in May 2025, and as permanent secretary (national security and intelligence coordination), also under PMO, in December 2025.