Category A holds firm at S$106,501 while Category B drops more than 5% to S$105,001

[SINGAPORE] The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) category premium for mainstream cars is higher than that of the large-car category for the first time in almost six years, following recent changes in de-registration rebates for cars. The Category A premium nudged upwards just 0.2 per cent or S$181 to S$106,501. The Category A COE applies to mainstream cars with engines of up to 1,600 cubic centimetres (cc) in capacity or with up to 97 kilowatts (kW) of power, or for electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kW of power.

The Category B premium was down 5.3 per cent or S$5,889 at S$105,001. Category B is the category for cars with engine capacity of more than 1,600 cc or with more than 97 kW of power, or for EVs with more than 110 kW.

Typically, Category B’s premium is higher than that of Category A because buyers of larger, more powerful cars have more spending power and are less sensitive to price increases.

The last time the Category B posted a lower premium than Category A was in the second round of bidding in March 2020, just before the “circuit breaker” period, imposed to break the chain of infection during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industry observers attributed the results to the recent reduction in the Preferential Additional Registration Fee (Parf) rebates by 45 percentage points; this set a new cap of S$30,000 on the rebates, down from S$60,000, for those deregistering their cars before the expiry of their COEs.

The commercial vehicle category, C, posted a 0.3 per cent rise or S$198 to S$74,999. The premium for Category D, used for motorcycles, fell 3.6 per cent, or S$300, to S$7,989.

Category E, the open category which can be used to register any type of motor vehicle except for motorcycles, decreased by 2.7 per cent or S$3,110 to S$112,890.

This is a developing story.