COE quota dips 0.8% to 18,824 for February to April

This is the first time it has declined since the November 2022 to January 2023 period

The new quota includes 25% of replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered between January 2025 and December 2025. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for the February to April 2026 period will fall 0.8 per cent to 18,824, down from 18,984 in the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jan 22).

This is the first time that the three-month COE supply has declined since the November 2022 to January 2023 period, when it decreased by 13.7 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Bidding under this new quota will start on Feb 2.

For Category A cars – which covers cars with engines of up to 1,600 cc or 97 kilowatts (kW) of power, and electric vehicles (EVs) of up to 110 kW – the quota will be 7,585, a decrease from the 7,662 available in the previous quarter.

LTA said in a press release that the supply for Category A is “expected to remain stable”.

The quota for Category B, which covers non-fully electric cars with engines above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW and fully electric cars with maximum power output above 110kW, will increase to 4,864 from 4,783.

For Category C, which covers goods vehicles and buses, the quota will rise to 1,742 from 1,692 in the previous quarter.

Supply for Category D, used for motorcycles, remains unchanged at 3,198.

Category E, the Open category which can be used for all vehicle types except motorcycles but is mostly used for big cars, will see its quota reduced to 1,435 from 1,649.

The new quota consists of 25 per cent of replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered between January and December 2025; a provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C; and adjustments for changes in taxi population and expired temporary COEs, LTA said.

It also includes the redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Categories A, B and D, as well as the injection of additional COEs.

The LTA noted that there will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise of March and the first bidding exercise of April.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of May to July 2026 will be made in April.