Court imposes freezing order on Autobahn group companies, directors amid allegations of fraud and bad faith

Car distributors contend that forged documents were used to double finance car loans; almost 300 cars meant for repossession cannot be located

Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Mon, Jan 26, 2026 · 03:30 PM
    • Creditors allege that the Autobahn group has refused to divulge the whereabouts of cars that are meant to be repossessed.
    [SINGAPORE] Two directors and five companies of the Autobahn Rent A Car group (Autobahn) were served a freezing order by Singapore’s High Court on Jan 9, as creditors allege fraud and the failure to disclose the location of vehicles under loans.

    Directors Tan Boon Kee – also known as Roy Tan – and Sanjay Kumar Rai are subject to the injunction up to a limit of S$101.9 million each.

    The five companies under the injunction are Autobahn Rent A Car, AhTan Car Repairs, Hamilton Autobahn, Hamilton Autohub and Hamilton Capital, each subject to varying limits of up to S$54.5 million.

    DisputesInsolvencyAutomotiveRide-hailing

