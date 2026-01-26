Court imposes freezing order on Autobahn group companies, directors amid allegations of fraud and bad faith
Car distributors contend that forged documents were used to double finance car loans; almost 300 cars meant for repossession cannot be located
- Creditors allege that the Autobahn group has refused to divulge the whereabouts of cars that are meant to be repossessed. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Two directors and five companies of the Autobahn Rent A Car group (Autobahn) were served a freezing order by Singapore’s High Court on Jan 9, as creditors allege fraud and the failure to disclose the location of vehicles under loans.
Directors Tan Boon Kee – also known as Roy Tan – and Sanjay Kumar Rai are subject to the injunction up to a limit of S$101.9 million each.
The five companies under the injunction are Autobahn Rent A Car, AhTan Car Repairs, Hamilton Autobahn, Hamilton Autohub and Hamilton Capital, each subject to varying limits of up to S$54.5 million.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.