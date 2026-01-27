CPF’s Matched Retirement Savings Scheme matching grants hit record S$456 million in 2025

From Jan 1, the expanded MRSS includes eligible Singaporeans with disabilities of all ages

[SINGAPORE] The amount of Central Provident Fund (CPF) matching grants disbursed for top-ups under the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme (MRSS) hit a record high in 2025.

A total of S$456 million in matching grants was credited to the CPF retirement accounts of more than 250,000 members for cash top-ups received in 2025, said the CPF Board, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a joint statement on Monday (Jan 26).

This marked a “significant increase” compared to the S$61 million credited to 103,000 members in 2024, and follows enhancements to the scheme in 2025 – which removed the age cap of 70 and increased the matching grant amount to S$2,000 a year with a lifetime cap of S$20,000.

In 2026, more Singaporeans will also be eligible for matching government grants to boost their retirement and healthcare savings, the authorities said.

This comes with the launch of the new Matched MediSave Scheme (MMSS) and the expansion of the MRSS, both of which, together, aim to help seniors with lower CPF balances save more for their retirement and healthcare needs.

From Jan 1, 2026, the MRSS has been expanded to include eligible Singaporeans with disabilities of all ages – who will now be able to receive a dollar-for-dollar matching grant of up to S$2,000 per year, with a lifetime cap of S$20,000 on cash top-ups received in their retirement accounts or special accounts.

“The expansion will help younger Singaporeans with disabilities build up their retirement savings earlier through cash top-ups to the special account,” the CPF Board, MOH and MOM said.

Under the newly-introduced MMSS, which was launched on Jan 1 as a five-year pilot that will run until 2030, the government will match every dollar of cash top-up made to the MediSave Account of eligible Singapore citizens, for up to S$1,000 per year.

Top-ups that receive the government matching grants will not qualify for personal income tax relief, the authorities said.