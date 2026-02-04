Criminal trial of ex-CEO of New Silkroutes Group Goh Jin Hian and another executive to start Feb 4

Goh Jin Hian, 56, the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, was chief executive of New Silkroutes Group from 2015 to 2020. PHOTO: ST, KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] The criminal trial of the former chief executive of Singapore-listed New Silkroutes Group, Goh Jin Hian, and former chief corporate officer Kelvyn Oo Cheong Kwan is set to start on Wednesday (Feb 4) afternoon at the State Courts.

In September 2023, Goh, Oo and two other men – former finance director William Teo Thiam Chuan and GTC Group sole director Huang Yiwen – were handed a total of 132 charges related to false trading offences.

GTC Group is a commercial market-maker that New Silkroutes had engaged to help ensure there was enough liquidity in the markets.

On Aug 15, 2025, Huang was sentenced to jail for two years, three months and two weeks, after he pleaded guilty to 24 charges under the Securities and Futures Act, with another 88 charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

On Sep 16, 2024, Teo was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to manipulating New Silkroutes’ share prices to allow its shares to be used as consideration for corporate deals. Another 25 charges were taken into consideration.

According to sentencing documents, Teo played a “critical” role in the market-rigging scheme, which the prosecution alleged was masterminded by Goh.

Goh, 56, the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, was chief executive of New Silkroutes from 2015 to 2020. In 2020, he stepped down as non-independent and non-executive chairman of the group.

The police said the four men were each charged with 31 counts of engaging in a conspiracy to create a misleading appearance regarding the share price of New Silkroutes.

According to the prosecution, the four men carried out a “sophisticated, well-coordinated and effective” scheme between Feb 26, 2018, and Aug 27, 2018, to artificially push up the share price of New Silkroutes, “effectively (allowing the company) to use its shares as currency for corporate deals and acquisitions”.

The scheme was devised as “a quick and convenient way” to facilitate the company’s expansion by acquiring other companies and to raise capital through the issuance of new shares.

The alleged orders and trades included share buybacks carried out through the company’s corporate trading account, the police said.

New Silkroutes was initially focused on oil trading, and electronic and information technology product distribution. In December 2016, it decided to move into healthcare and acquired several clinics and medical supply firms the following year.

But its efforts were hindered by its weakening share price in 2017.

Goh Jin Hian faced a further eight counts of violating securities regulations.

He allegedly placed orders and executed trades in the company’s securities through his DBS Private Bank personal trading account with the intent of pushing up New Silkroutes’ share price on eight trading days between Aug 31 and Dec 4, 2018.

Shares of New Silkroutes have been suspended since Nov 15, 2021.

Goh was offered bail of S$150,000, while Oo, 54, was granted bail of S$70,000. If convicted under Section 197 of the Securities and Futures Act, they face a jail term of up to seven years or a maximum fine of S$250,000, or both.

New Silkroutes said in October 2020 that Goh had resigned from his post of non-independent and non-executive chairman to “devote more time to his personal affairs”.

Teo stepped down that same month to “focus on personal matters and to pursue other interests”. Oo left his position in August 2020.

Their resignations came after the company disclosed that Goh and Teo were helping the police’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) with investigations.

The charges followed a joint investigation between CAD and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Separately, in June 2025, the Appellate Division of the High Court found that Goh, also a former director of insolvent marine fuel supplier Inter-Pacific Petroleum (IPP), is not liable to pay US$146 million (S$185.6 million) plus interest in compensation for losses suffered by the firm.

The liquidators of IPP had sued Goh, accusing him of “sleepwalking through his time as a director”, and failing to discover and stop drawdowns in trade financing between June and July 2019 to fund alleged “non-existent or sham transactions”.

But Goh had said the suit was a “blatant attempt to scapegoat him”, as he was “not involved in any sham transactions”.

In overturning a lower court ruling that found Goh was not entitled to relief from liability, the Appellate Division said: “While we agree with the (High Court) judge that Dr Goh had breached the care duty by reason of his ignorance of the cargo trading business, IPP has failed to show... that the breach caused the loss in question.” THE STRAITS TIMES