Curved bridge between city and Gardens By The Bay will link pedestrians, cyclists to park connectors

The new bridge will be located a mere 30m from the Benjamin Sheares Bridge. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] A new curved bridge for cyclists and pedestrians, linking Marina Centre and Gardens by the Bay, is slated to be ready before the decade is out.

It will be located 30m from the Benjamin Sheares Bridge and provide connections to the Round Island Route park connector, East Coast Park, Gardens by the Bay’s Bay East Garden and Tanjong Rhu.

On Jan 9, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) called a tender for accredited checking services to be delivered by Jun 30, 2029, according to government procurement portal GeBiz.

It was previously reported that works will start in the first quarter of 2026, with completion slated by 2029.

Tender documents show that there will be ramps connecting the bridge to East Coast Park, Bay East Garden and Tanjong Rhu – with the ramp towards Tanjong Rhu featuring a pavilion and a public toilet.

On the other end of the bridge, ramps will take pedestrians and cyclists to a future link to Bay Central Garden and the Round Island Route.

This is situated near the Formula 1 Paddock Club and the Marina Bay Street Circuit, where the F1 race takes place.

The Straits Times reported in 2022 that there were no immediate plans to develop the Bay Central Garden, which will feature a 3km waterfront promenade stretching from the Singapore Flyer area to Crawford Bridge in Kampong Bugis.

Measuring 75km to date, the Round Island Route is the island’s longest recreational connection, stretching from the north-east to Changi Beach Park, East Coast Park and past the Singapore River to Berlayer Creek in the south.

At its highest point in the centre, the base of the new bridge will be at least 8.8m above the water level of Marina Channel to allow vessels to pass underneath.

The design of the bridge has accounted for three different vessel lanes, with at least 20m of free space for motorised vessels and a minimum of 40m of free space for non-motorised vessels to travel underneath.

URA said that the bridge will “close a critical gap” in the recreational and active mobility networks – including the Round Island Route – and achieve a “more direct and seamless connection” between Marina Centre and Bay East Garden.

A previous set of tender documents published on Jul 17, 2025 said that the curvature of the bridge was based on the Jubilee Bridge, which links the Merlion Jetty to the Waterfront Promenade, which houses the Esplanade.

Two existing pontoons, currently located where the new bridge will be, will be permanently relocated under Benjamin Sheares Bridge. These pontoons are floating structures used for racecourse operations.

Lynten Ong, 58, who rides his bike from his home in Tanjong Rhu to Maxwell or Shenton Way a few times each month to meet friends or to access the Bukit Timah-Rochor Green Corridor for a recreational ride, welcomed news of the new bridge.

The mechanic said commuting to Bugis, Suntec and City Hall will become much easier once the bridge is completed.

Currently, Ong cycles to the city through Bay East Garden, before taking the Marina Barrage and then going through Bay South Garden.

The 58-year-old said he feels the new bridge will be useful when the paths around Marina Barrage are closed for maintenance, as cyclists will not have to make a big detour to commute to the city.

Similarly, William Wu, 62, who cycles recreationally in the Marina Bay area, agreed it will be nice to have a more direct cycling path via the new bridge.

But the retired business development executive is concerned he will have to share the path with many pedestrians, tourists and joggers – which will require him to navigate around moving obstacles carefully while riding. THE STRAITS TIMES