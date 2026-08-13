Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 13)
- The changes will take effect at DBS over the next few months. PHOTO: BT, FILE
Stories you might have missed
DBS names new heads for Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia divisions
[SINGAPORE] DBS : D05 +0.86% on Thursday (Aug 13) announced a series of senior leadership appointments in its Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan divisions, which will take effect over the next few months.
Orchard Boulevard, Marina Gardens Lane sites released for sale
[SINGAPORE] The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Aug 13) released two residential sites at Orchard Boulevard and Marina Gardens Lane for sale, in tenders closing in October.
MSCI drops S-E Asian heavyweights Sembcorp, GoTo and Ayala Land from global benchmarks
[JAKARTA] South-east Asia came out empty-handed in MSCI’s latest quarterly review, with no additions to its Global Standard Indexes. Additionally, four of the region’s better-known stocks got the boot from the benchmarks, with three of them relegated to its small-cap indexes.
StarHub expects more virtual telco consolidation; H1 profit jumps on one-off Ensign gain
[SINGAPORE] StarHub expects smaller mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to be consolidated by larger telcos, said Nikhil Eapen, CEO of the telecommunications company on Thursday (Aug 13).
ST Engineering H1 net profit rises 27.1% to S$512.1 million on strong segment growth
[SINGAPORE] ST Engineering : S63 0% posted on Thursday (Aug 13) a 27.1 per cent rise in net profit to S$512.1 million for its first half ended Jun 30, 2026, from S$402.8 million in the previous corresponding period.
Sembcorp raises interim dividend despite 72% H1 profit slide to S$150 million on Alinta deal costs
[SINGAPORE] One-off acquisition costs pared Sembcorp Industries’ interim earnings, which tumbled 72 per cent to S$150 million from S$536 million a year ago.
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MSCI drops S-E Asian heavyweights Sembcorp, GoTo and Ayala Land from global benchmarks