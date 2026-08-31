Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 31)

DPM Gan Kim Yong says fintech is “a new and emerging industry (that is) also evolving very rapidly with the emergence of AI and frontier technologies”. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

MAS to invest S$220 million in fintech innovation, targets frontier tech and talent

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will invest S$220 million over three years to boost the fintech ecosystem, as part of the next tranche of the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) scheme.

Singapore, Indonesia operationalise local currency transaction framework

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and Indonesia have made operational a framework for bilateral transactions between the two countries to be settled in their respective local currencies.

Land betterment charges to rise by 3.4% on average for non-landed residential, 3.5% for landed residential uses

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] The government has raised average land betterment charge (LBC) rates in most property sectors in its latest half-yearly review.

Hoi Hup Realty acquires Four Points by Sheraton Sydney for US$144.6 million

[SINGAPORE] Hoi Hup Realty has acquired Four Points by Sheraton Sydney for A$201.8 million (US$144.6 million), marking its first foray into the Australian property market.

Gilstead Court takes fourth stab at en bloc sale with S$198 million reserve price

[SINGAPORE] Owners of Gilstead Court are making another attempt at an en bloc sale, offering the freehold site in the Novena area at a reserve price of S$198 million.

Singapore overtaken by Ningbo-Zhoushan as second busiest container port in H1

[SINGAPORE] Singapore fell by one position to become the third busiest port in the world in the first half of this year, despite handling 4.7 per cent or 22.7 million more 20-foot-equivalent-units (TEUs), as Ningbo-Zhoushan pulled ahead to narrowly overtake it.