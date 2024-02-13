Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 13)

Stories you might have missed

ComfortDelGro acquires UK-based transport management specialist for £80.2 million

THE deal was funded through the group’s bank facilities. Post-completion, CMAC Group, a UK-based ground transport management and accommodation network specialist, will become ComfortDelGro’s indirect subsidiary, the transport operator said.

Keppel DC Reit to receive S$13.3 million from DXC Technology Services on dispute resolution

THE dispute pertains to DXC’s partial default of payment related to the provision of colocation services of a data centre in Serangoon North.

Indonesia’s consumer companies to ride on election spending, populist policies

WITHIN the consumer sector, staples such as food and beverages as well as fast-moving goods will benefit the most from direct cash assistance and other measures introduced by the government to preserve the purchasing power of low to middle-income families.

Even if US-China tensions are manageable, a rough ride may be in store for listed equities

AGEING populations; higher interest rates, inflation and taxes; upheaval in the job market; and higher returns from low-risk investments pose challenges for equities.

Experienced CEOs aren’t the safe bet boards think they are

IN AN uncertain economy, companies turned to more seasoned leaders. But, older doesn’t always mean wiser.

Year of elections: How should you invest?

IN ANTICIPATION of changes in political leadership, investors may need to recalibrate expectations on domestic and external policies, and geopolical alignment