Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 21)

Tan Boon Liat Building is an industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Tan Boon Liat Building sold en bloc to Kingsford Group at lower reserve price of S$950 million

[SINGAPORE] Freehold Tan Boon Liat Building has been sold en bloc to a unit of Kingsford Group for S$950 million, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and owners’ approval.

EGP Energy offers 1 million public shares at S$0.51 each in mainboard listing

[SINGAPORE] Electrical infrastructure solutions and services provider EGP Energy Corporation launched its initial public offering on Tuesday (Jul 21), seeking to raise about S$30.6 million in gross proceeds ahead of its planned listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard.

CGSI downgrades OCBC on sharp share price gain, less attractive yield, but raises target price

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[SINGAPORE] CGS International (CGSI) downgraded OCBC : O39 -0.17% to “hold” in its research report on Tuesday (Jul 21), citing limited upside following a sharp run-up in the lender’s stock price and a relatively less-attractive dividend yield compared with its banking peers in Singapore.

Singapore launches professional services centre as part of network for businesses’ Asia expansion

[SINGAPORE] A new professional services centre launched in Singapore on Tuesday (Jul 21) will provide access to local knowledge, professional expertise and business connections to help businesses expand across Asia.

Bank of China approved by MAS as a primary dealer

[SINGAPORE] The Bank of China’s (BOC) Singapore branch was approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to become a primary dealer.

Indonesia offers sweeping tax breaks under new financial-centre law

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday (Jul 21) approved legislation establishing an international financial centre that Jakarta hopes will draw up to US$28 billion in investment and compete with established hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.