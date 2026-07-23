Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 23)

On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI was 0.1%, while the all-items CPI was unchanged. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

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Singapore core, headline inflation pick up in June but stay below economist estimates

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s core and headline inflation both rose in June, but came in below private-sector watchers’ expected levels, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Thursday (Jul 23).

MBS profit falls 10.3% to US$689 million in Q2, remains bright spot for Las Vegas Sands

[SINGAPORE] Marina Bay Sands (MBS) recorded earnings of US$689 million – about S$888.5 million – for the three months ended Jun 30, down 10.3 per cent from US$768 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

SIA Engineering Q1 net profit down 6.1% to S$40.3 million

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[SINGAPORE] Aircraft maintenance provider SIA Engineering Company : S59 -0.61% on Thursday (Jul 23) reported a net profit of S$40.3 million for the first quarter ended Jun 30, down 6.1 per cent from a year ago.

Coinbase to expand Singapore operations, grow headcount to 200 despite global restructuring

[SINGAPORE] Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase is looking to grow its Singapore headcount to about 200 by the end of 2026, up from around 150, said Hassan Ahmed, its country director for Singapore.

Keppel DC Reit prepares Singapore data centre for potential redevelopment; H1 DPU up 11.3%

[SINGAPORE] Keppel DC Reit : AJBU -1.71% plans to gradually vacate its Keppel DC Singapore 1 (KDC SGP 1) data centre for a potential redevelopment, said its management on Thursday (Jul 23).

Construction among Singapore’s top-performing sectors; up to S$53 billion demand forecast in 2026: SGX

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s construction sector grew 11.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2026, making it as one of the “strongest-performing sectors of the economy” and “ the fastest-growing major sector in Q1”, said the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday (Jul 23).