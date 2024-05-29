The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (May 29)

Published Wed, May 29, 2024 · 06:30 PM
Stories you might have missed

SQ321 turbulence lasts about 1 minute, chronology of events disclosed: initial investigation

THE turbulence incident that caused one death and dozens of injuries in a Singapore Airlines flight lasted for about one minute, initial investigation has shown. The injuries likely occurred during a brief duration of 4.6 seconds.

CPF interest rate for Special, MediSave, Retirement accounts at 4.08% for Q3

CENTRAL Provident Fund (CPF) members will earn an interest rate of 4.08 per cent per annum for their Special, Medisave, and Retirement accounts for the third quarter of 2024. 

OCBC doubles down on Greater China growth, aims to invest HK$1.5 billion into its tech and facilities in the region

OCBC is banking on China’s improving economic condition and resultant positive spillovers into Asia as key growth drivers, as it plans further investments into its services across the Greater China region. 

LMIRT bags 2.5 trillion rupiah loan facility

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) has obtained a secured amortising term loan facility of up to 2.5 trillion rupiah (S$209.5 million).

Yangzijiang steams ahead, but STI dips 6.89 points in line with Asian market slide

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Wednesday (May 29) at 3,323.2, down 6.89 points or 0.2 per cent, as most markets across Asia witnessed a decline. Advancers were outnumbered by decliners, 255 to 311, while securities value traded was a relatively high S$1.3 billion.

