Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 11)

National Wages Council recommends 5.5% to 7.5% pay rise for lower-wage workers in 2026

ADMINISTRATORS and drivers will also see minimum wage floors rise under enhanced Occupational Progressive Wages scheme.

Wealthy Asian families face succession woes as scions have different ambitions, mindsets: report

THE preferences of the younger set should be factored into succession planning, and professionalisation is the pragmatic solution

HDB’s FY2024 deficit narrows by 6% to S$6.3 billion after previous year’s record expenditure

SPENDING on its home ownership programme totalled S$5.5 billion, about 11.4% less than in FY2023.

Temasek to move away from direct investing in early-stage startups

THE Singapore investment company will focus on better governance with prospective targets.

South-east Asia’s digital economy revenue set to hit US$100 billion in 2025: e-Conomy report

THE region’s gross merchandise value is also expected to grow to US$305 billion this year.

Singapore’s Pulau Bukom to house new sustainable aviation fuel plant by Aster, Aether Fuels

THE move comes amid a deal spree by Aster, a joint venture between Indonesia’s Chandra Asri and commodities trader Glencore.

Pandora crowns Singapore as its new Asia base, starting with 50 new hires

THE jeweller’s 8,600 sq ft office in Asia Square Tower 1 will open in a few months.