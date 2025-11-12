Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 12)

The Republic is focusing on AI across three levels: first literacy, then integration, followed by development, notes DPM Gan Kim Yong at a fireside chat during the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025. PHOTO: CMG

Stories you might have missed

Companies, consumers must have basic understanding of AI to reap potential benefits: DPM Gan

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s “first priority” is for companies both large and small, as well as their customers, to have at least a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI), to be able to reap the potential benefits, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Wednesday (Nov 12).

New accountancy pathways for ITE graduates; free AI training for accountants: Indranee Rajah

[SINGAPORE] Graduates from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and other recognised institutes of higher learning will be able to enrol for the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) from January 2026, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah on Wednesday (Nov 12).

Singtel guides for higher full-year Ebit after strong H1 results

[SINGAPORE] Telecommunications giant Singtel on Wednesday (Nov 12) revised its operating companies’ (Opco) earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) guidance for FY2026 ending March 2026 to a wider range of “high single digit to low double digit”.

Perennial puts Caldecott Hill site up for sale, asking over S$350 million

[SINGAPORE] Perennial Holdings has put up for sale the massive Caldecott Hill site it bought from Mediacorp in 2020, and is asking for offers in excess of S$350 million.

Singapore vehicle traders’ association in leadership limbo after court voids disputed elections

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s largest motor association remains without proper leadership, after the Appellate Division of the High Court ruled that two separate executive committee elections were both invalid.

Laopu Gold, Baidu, Trip.com are the latest Hong Kong SDRs to be listed on SGX

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday (Nov 12) listed three new Singapore Depository Receipts (SDRs): Laopu Gold, Trip.com and Baidu.