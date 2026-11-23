Singapore’s overall inflation year-on-year fell to 1.9% in October from the previous month’s 2.2%. PHOTO: BT FILE

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Singapore’s core inflation eases to 1.5% in October

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s overall inflation dropped in October due to lower inflation for services, and electricity and gas, though with a slight increase for retail and other goods.

All owners of owner-occupied properties to receive one-off tax rebates in 2027

[SINGAPORE] The government will provide a one-off property tax rebate for all owner-occupied residential owners next year, with Housing & Development Board flat owners receiving a 15 per cent rebate, and private residential property owners getting 10 per cent, capped at S$100.

Asia’s wealthy face mounting tax scrutiny over cross-border wealth structures

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] Wealthy families in Asia face growing pressure to reassess their cross-border wealth structures, as tighter tax rules and greater regulatory scrutiny of offshore assets raise compliance demands and the risk of unexpected tax liabilities.

Salary increase to be ‘modest’ for current, new employees in 2027: survey

[SINGAPORE] Employees should expect overall pay increase in 2027 to be modest – especially for professionals looking to change jobs, as they are expecting a larger pay increment than employers are willing to give, a survey found.

DBS opens flagship investment strategy to retail investors with new fund

[SINGAPORE] Retail investors now have access to DBS’ flagship fund strategy through its new DBS Chief Investment Office Barbell Strategy Fund.

HDB plans new seaside housing in Pasir Ris, proposes to retain 13 ha of greenery, coastal habitats

[SINGAPORE] The government is planning to provide new homes in the eastern suburb of Pasir Ris, and has proposed retaining about 13 hectares (ha) of greenery and coastal habitats to make room for homes while limiting the impact on ecologically important areas.