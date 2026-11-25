The value of the M1 sale came in below expectations for some analysts. PHOTO: KEPPEL

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StarHub-M1 deal could add to Keppel’s special dividends but analysts flag potential wait

[SINGAPORE] Macquarie Equity Research has downgraded Keppel to “underperform” from “outperform” after the company announced a deal to inject its M1 telco into StarHub in return for shares in the latter.

Grab eyes financial services arm as next growth engine, targets US$500 million in segment Ebitda by 2028

[SINGAPORE] Grab has big plans for its financial services arm, GrabFin, targeting US$500 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 2028 as it ramps up lending across South-east Asia.

Shares of Seatrium fall over 7% following retrenchment announcement

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Seatrium fell more than 7 per cent in early trade on Wednesday (Nov 25), a day after the offshore, marine and energy group announced plans to retrench employees in Singapore.

Shopee leans on TikTok-style video shopping, in-house logistics to fend off rivals: Sea’s Forrest Li

[SINGAPORE] Shopee is expanding its short-form video shopping offerings as competition intensifies, while counting on its own delivery network to differentiate itself, said Sea chairman and CEO Forrest Li.

China’s Neolix gets nod to test self-driving delivery vehicle in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Autonomous vehicle and logistics company Neolix said on Wednesday that it had received approval from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) to begin road testing its self-driving vehicles in the Republic.

Civil servants to receive 1.55-month year-end bonus

[SINGAPORE] All civil servants will get a year-end bonus of 1.55 months, the Public Service Division announced on Wednesday.