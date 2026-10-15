Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 15)

The global chip-stock sell-off has deepened despite positive results for Dutch giant ASML. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Singapore semiconductors’ slide continues as global chip-stock rout deepens

[SINGAPORE] Semiconductor stocks in Singapore continued a sell-off for a third straight day as a global chip rout deepened despite positive results for Dutch giant ASML.

TSMC, SK Hynix among 5 new SDRs to be launched by SGX

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Exchange is introducing five new Singapore Depository Receipts of different companies in Asia tracking the global artificial intelligence value chain.

EL Development puts in sole bid for Marina Gardens Lane site at S$450 million or S$1,243 psf ppr

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] A state land site for a 390-unit residential project in the prime Marina South area fetched just one bid at tender close on Thursday, from EL Development at S$450.1 million or S$1,242.96 per square foot per plot ratio.

New private home sales nearly double in September to 296 units

[SINGAPORE] Developers in Singapore sold 296 new private homes in September, nearly double the 153 units sold in August and 16.1 per cent higher than the 255 units moved in the same month a year earlier, data released by URA showed on Thursday.

SIA passenger traffic up 2.8% in September; cargo demand jumps on AI, chip shipments

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines Group’s passenger traffic rose 2.8 per cent year on year in September, supported by healthy demand across most regions.

Prabowo replaces Indonesia disaster chief a day after brother’s graft arrest

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto replaced disaster management chief Surhayanto on Thursday, a day after his younger brother was arrested over alleged corruption involving emergency relief funds.