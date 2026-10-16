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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 16)

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Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • Singapore will issue preventive measure notices to firms found to be causing fires contributing to the current haze episode.
    • Singapore will issue preventive measure notices to firms found to be causing fires contributing to the current haze episode. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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    Singapore identifies 7 firms responsible for haze fires, notices issued urging action: Grace Fu

    [SINGAPORE] Seven companies have been identified as the source of the haze affecting Singapore, after an investigation by the National Environment Agency traced fires on their land in Indonesia.

    Singapore should prepare for prolonged haze until November, says Grace Fu

    [SINGAPORE] Singaporeans should be prepared for the haze to “last some time”, said Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu, with conditions expected to improve in late October or early November.

    Indonesia stocks suffer worst plunge in nearly 30 years as MSCI proposes standalone status

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    [JAKARTA] Indonesia’s benchmark stock index plunged nearly 12 per cent on Friday, triggering a trading halt as investors fled equities after MSCI proposed downgrading the country from emerging-market to standalone status.

    Singapore key exports jump by higher-than-expected 68.4% in September, led by non-electronics

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic’s non-oil domestic exports surged 68.4 per cent year on year in September, more than double the 32.2 per cent consensus forecast of private-sector economists in a Bloomberg poll.

    MAS appoints MPA chairman Loh Khum Yean to its board effective Nov 1

    [SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore has appointed Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore chairman Loh Khum Yean to its board.

    Singapore SMEs in expansionary mode despite uneven outlook: OCBC

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s small and medium-sized enterprises remained in expansionary mode in the third quarter of 2026 despite a backdrop of rapidly changing business conditions, the latest OCBC SME Index published on Friday showed.

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    Singapore will issue preventive measure notices to firms found to be causing fires contributing to the current haze episode.

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