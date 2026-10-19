Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 19)

Government agencies are considering legal, regulatory and economic measures to exert pressure on companies responsible for the haze, said Senior Minister K Shanmugam. PHOTO: ST

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Singapore to use ‘every legal and regulatory lever’ against companies linked to haze: Shanmugam

[SINGAPORE] Vowing to use “every legal and regulatory lever” at Singapore’s disposal in confronting companies linked to the region’s choking haze, Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Monday warned recalcitrant firms not to underestimate the government’s determination to take action.

Singapore issues three new legal notices to firms responsible for haze fires

[SINGAPORE] The National Environment Agency has sent three new preventive measure notices to three companies in Indonesia that have been identified as sources of the haze affecting Singapore.

En bloc sales of old condos: Offer affected owners ABSD concessions when buying replacement homes

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] Given Singapore’s land scarcity, urban renewal is “not merely desirable, but really imperative”, Minister for Law Edwin Tong told Parliament on Sep 8. With various changes to the Land Titles (Strata) Act passed in Parliament that day, owners of older property developments face lower consent thresholds for en bloc sales to encourage the building of newer developments to replace ageing ones.

Employers urged to give lower-wage workers 6%-8% pay rise under NWC’s 2027 guidelines

[SINGAPORE] Employers should give lower-wage workers earning up to S$2,800 a month pay rises of 6 to 8 per cent, with the size of the increase depending on their business performance and prospects, the National Wages Council said on Monday.

YouTrip functions mostly restored after major outage report

[SINGAPORE] Multi-currency e-wallet YouTrip reported that most of its services were restored at around 3.45 pm on Monday, following a major service outage at noon.

Citi Asean investment banking revenue up 35% as regional dealmaking picks up

[SINGAPORE] Citi expects a record year for client activity in its investment banking business in South-east Asia, driven by an uptick in mergers and acquisitions and a rise in artificial intelligence-related financing in the region.