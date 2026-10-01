Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 1)

Prices of non-landed private residences in the Outside Central Region increased by 2.2%, reversing from a 0.1% dip in Q2. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Private home prices accelerate with 1.4% rise while HDB resale values dip further in Q3: flash data

[SINGAPORE] Private residential prices rose 1.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, even as resale public housing values inched down a further 0.2 per cent, government flash estimates released on Thursday (Oct 1) showed.

Jacqueline Loh to step down as MAS deputy MD in senior leadership reshuffle

[SINGAPORE] Jacqueline Loh, deputy managing director for Corporate Development at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, will step down from her role, effective Nov 1.

Three Coliwoo serviced-apartment properties in River Valley being sold for S$66.5 million

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[SINGAPORE] Three freehold River Valley serviced apartment properties held by the LHN group’s listed co-living unit Coliwoo Holdings and a private vehicle are being sold for S$66.5 million.

‘Billion-dollar business’ plan: DFI to expand Starbucks footprint in Thailand, Vietnam

[SINGAPORE] DFI Retail Group will expand Starbucks’ footprint in Vietnam and Thailand as it works towards turning its licence for the American coffee chain into a “billion-dollar business” within the next three years.

Singapore explores nuclear fusion as clean energy option under new METI

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is looking at nuclear fusion energy as a potential pathway for the city-state to become low-carbon, as the former Ministry of Trade and Industry is rebranded on Thursday to the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry to reflect its growing focus on energy matters.

Car-leasing director jailed for almost 5 years over evasion of S$11.1 million in duties, taxes

[SINGAPORE] The Singaporean director of a car-leasing company was sentenced on Wednesday to four years and seven months’ jail for evading duty and goods and services tax and underpaying the additional registration fee, which resulted in a total shortfall of S$11.1 million.