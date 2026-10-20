Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 20)

Singapore has issued legal notices to 10 companies in Indonesia for contributing to the haze affecting the city-state. PHOTO: ST

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S’pore banks may curb financing of firms in ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to open burning, deforestation

Singapore banks could reduce funding or exit relationships with errant companies, due to their “zero-tolerance” approach to open burning and deforestation practices among the companies they finance.

Singtel fined S$1 million over March outages affecting 720,000 subscribers

Singapore’s telecommunications regulator has imposed a S$1 million penalty on Singtel over a series of mobile service disruptions in March that affected around 720,000 consumer and business subscribers.

Keppel Reit to buy 51% stake in Keppel South Central for S$610.9 million

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

Keppel Reit is buying a 51 per cent stake in Keppel South Central from its sponsor Keppel for a purchase consideration of S$610.9 million. This will strengthen its footprint in Singapore’s prime office market, the real estate investment trust’s manager said on Tuesday.

Taobao deepens Singapore presence with US$14.9 million marketing push

Chinese e-commerce giant Taobao is ramping up its presence in Singapore amid fierce market competition. It has boosted its Singles’ Day marketing spend in the Republic by around 30 per cent from last year, to more than 100 million yuan (US$14.9 million) in 2026.

Sea starts enterprise cloud foray while eyeing a fintech arm IPO

Singapore internet giant Sea is starting a new cloud business and weighing a public listing of its fintech arm, seeking to bolster growth and revive a plunging stock.

GCash parent Mynt rises in market debut after S-E Asia’s top 2026 IPO

Mynt, the parent company of digital payments leader GCash, opened at 6.63 Philippine pesos on Tuesday, up 0.5 per cent from its 6.60-peso initial public offering price, after raising 60.9 billion pesos (US$965.9 million) in the Philippines’ largest IPO.