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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 2)

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Published Fri, Oct 2, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • The RTS will have eight trains manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Zhuzhou Locomotive.
    • The RTS will have eight trains manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Zhuzhou Locomotive. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

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    JB-Singapore RTS Link delayed by a month due to safety, testing needs; to start in Feb 2027

    [SINGAPORE] The opening of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS) will be delayed by a month to February 2027, the rail system’s operator, RTS Operations (RTSO), said on Friday (Oct 2).

    Singapore-based Ryde accused of pump-and-dump fraud in class action lawsuit

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Ryde, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is facing two separate legal cases – one a shareholder petition and the other a class action lawsuit.

    Why UOB has the most to gain from stronger Singdollar rates: Macquarie

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    [SINGAPORE] UOB offers the highest upside potential among local banks, having a “significant valuation discount” and a stronger leverage that sees it benefit most from improving Singapore dollar rates, according to Macquarie Equity Research.

    DFI Retail’s Starbucks deal offers ‘earnings stability’ despite near-term hit: analysts

    Although DFI Retail Group’s earnings are expected to take a near-term hit from its full acquisition of the Starbucks licence, the deal should provide the Asian retailer with greater “earnings stability” over the longer term, analysts said.

    Pandora opens US$150 million Vietnam plant as Singapore hub drives Asia growth

    [HO CHI MINH CITY] Pandora inaugurated its factory in Vietnam, north of Ho Chi Minh City, on Thursday, adding Vietnam to its South-east Asian network that includes its long-established manufacturing operations in Thailand and its new Asia headquarters in Singapore.

    Far East Organization to launch The Serra Residences in Novena, priced from S$3,120 psf

    [SINGAPORE] Far East Organization has finally unveiled its 133-unit The Serra Residences, a freehold project being built on Novena sites it acquired 16 years ago.

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