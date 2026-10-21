Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 21)

Toxic smoke from fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia has blanketed wide swathes of South-east Asia for weeks. PHOTO: REUTERS

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Haze clouds Indonesia’s growth, but economists see breathing room for Malaysia and Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Despite the widespread disruption from an unusually intense episode of transboundary haze, economists are leaving their 2026 growth forecasts for Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore unchanged – but warn of a downside risk to Indonesia’s economy.

Cat A premium rises to S$132,004 in first tender after COE review announced; Cat B climbs to S$131,901

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) prices edged upwards at the Oct 21 tender exercise, with the price of Category A, meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), rising 1.5 per cent from S$130,001 to S$132,004.

South-east Asia digital economy to hit US$368 billion GMV in 2026, US$1.1 trillion in 2035: report

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asia’s digital economy is projected to grow 17 per cent to US$368 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2026, driven by e-commerce expansion and accelerating artificial intelligence adoption.

EnterpriseSG to commit over S$45 million to help manufacturers adopt AI solutions

[SINGAPORE] More than S$45 million will be set aside over the next three years to help manufacturers access ready-to-deploy artificial intelligence solutions, said Minister of State for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang on Wednesday (Oct 21).

Ambani’s Jio seeks India’s biggest IPO at a US$108 billion valuation. Will investors bite?

[BENGALURU] Jio Platforms, which has transformed how millions of Indians connect to the Internet, is preparing for an initial public offering of 302 billion rupees (US$3.2 billion), in what is set to be India’s largest.

Positive pivot or premature? Analysts split on Keppel Reit’s S$610.9 million buy

[SINGAPORE] Keppel Real Estate Investment Trust’s (Reit) proposed S$610.9 million acquisition of 51 per cent of Keppel South Central has drawn mixed reactions from research houses.