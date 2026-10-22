Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 22)

The divestment of White Sands for S$467 million has created debt headroom for FCT to recycle proceeds. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

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FCT posts 2.6% higher H2 DPU to hit new full-year record payout

[SINGAPORE] Frasers Centerpoint Trust (FCT) on Thursday posted a distribution per unit of S$0.06214 for the second half of the year ended Sep 30, up 2.6 per cent from S$0.06059 in the previous corresponding period.

AI-related demand powers prices, rents of Singapore industrial space in Q3

[SINGAPORE] Buoyant growth in artificial intelligence-related sectors fuelled demand for Singapore industrial space in the third quarter, keeping rents and prices firm even as occupancy dipped.

Danantara ready to deploy more capital into Indonesian stocks after MSCI-triggered rout

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara is ready to deploy more capital into domestic equities after an MSCI warning triggered a market sell-off, with the fund seeing buying opportunities in companies whose share prices have fallen despite strong fundamentals.

NTUC, KPMG ink partnership to help companies adopt AI and create better jobs

[SINGAPORE] The National Trades Union Congress and professional services firm KPMG will launch a workforce transformation programme to help companies turn artificial intelligence adoption into business value and better jobs.

Singapore security robotics firm Kabam to cease operations on Nov 20

[SINGAPORE] Home-grown security robotics company Kabam Robotics will cease business operations on Nov 20, an e-mail issued to its customers showed.

Mutual fund ownership among Singapore’s wealthy nearly trebles since 2022: Citi report

[SINGAPORE] Mutual fund ownership among Singapore’s high-net-worth investors has nearly trebled since 2022, reaching the highest level among Asian markets surveyed in a report by Citi Wealth.