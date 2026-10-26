The Business Times
business-time-50

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 26)

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • Singapore can “keep calm and carry on”, thanks to measures it has invested in over many years, says Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng.
    • Singapore can “keep calm and carry on”, thanks to measures it has invested in over many years, says Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng. PHOTO: SHARANYA PILLAI, BT

    Stories you might have missed

    Singapore faces energy risks with ‘resource nationalism’ that undermines contracts: Tan See Leng

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore will have to brace for greater risk of energy supply disruptions amid “resource nationalism” that undermines contracts, said Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng on Monday.

    Inside Singapore’s new five-year energy plan: S$5.3 billion grid upgrade, trebling of storage capacity

    [SINGAPORE] With Singapore’s electricity demand projected to rise as its economy grows, the city-state will be investing in the most significant build-up of its energy infrastructure in decades.

    Singapore factory output growth slows sharply to 3.4% in September, missing forecasts

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic’s factory output growth slowed sharply to 3.4 per cent year on year in September, from 15.4 per cent in August, as electronics production moderated and biomedical manufacturing contracted.

    Simba at risk of losing operating licence over spectrum misuse

    [SINGAPORE] Simba’s parent Tuas Ltd announced on Monday that the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore has issued a notice to show cause over its misuse of telecommunications spectrum.

    COE quota: Luxury car supply up 3.3%, flat for mainstream cars

    [SINGAPORE] The supply of Certificates of Entitlement for luxury cars will go up by 3.3 per cent, while that of mainstream cars will remain the same for the next three months.

    CGSI, OCBC cut FCT target price despite record FY2026 payout

    [SINGAPORE] CGS International and OCBC Group Research have lowered their target prices for Frasers Centrepoint Trust.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    One solution being explored is off-grid power systems that pair containerised solar panels with mobile battery energy storage systems.

    Singapore updates renewable energy certificate standard to tackle greenwashing; unveils new solar efforts

    The claimant was fired while serving a three-month notice period after being told that her employment was being terminated without cause.

    Director of PR firm sacked for secretly recording internal meeting loses wrongful dismissal claim

    Indonesia Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (centre) said the price of gas exports offered to other countries had been relatively economical.

    Indonesia says gas export cuts to Singapore remain within contract terms

    One gripe is that some issuers are just not ready for a public listing in the Singapore market, as they lack a credible narrative about how they will deliver value.

    Time for MAS, SGX to scrutinise issue managers

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More