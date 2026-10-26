Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 26)

Singapore can “keep calm and carry on”, thanks to measures it has invested in over many years, says Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng. PHOTO: SHARANYA PILLAI, BT

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Singapore faces energy risks with ‘resource nationalism’ that undermines contracts: Tan See Leng

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will have to brace for greater risk of energy supply disruptions amid “resource nationalism” that undermines contracts, said Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng on Monday.

Inside Singapore’s new five-year energy plan: S$5.3 billion grid upgrade, trebling of storage capacity

[SINGAPORE] With Singapore’s electricity demand projected to rise as its economy grows, the city-state will be investing in the most significant build-up of its energy infrastructure in decades.

Singapore factory output growth slows sharply to 3.4% in September, missing forecasts

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s factory output growth slowed sharply to 3.4 per cent year on year in September, from 15.4 per cent in August, as electronics production moderated and biomedical manufacturing contracted.

Simba at risk of losing operating licence over spectrum misuse

[SINGAPORE] Simba’s parent Tuas Ltd announced on Monday that the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore has issued a notice to show cause over its misuse of telecommunications spectrum.

COE quota: Luxury car supply up 3.3%, flat for mainstream cars

[SINGAPORE] The supply of Certificates of Entitlement for luxury cars will go up by 3.3 per cent, while that of mainstream cars will remain the same for the next three months.

CGSI, OCBC cut FCT target price despite record FY2026 payout

[SINGAPORE] CGS International and OCBC Group Research have lowered their target prices for Frasers Centrepoint Trust.