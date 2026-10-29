Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Oct 29)

The US Federal Reserve has kept the Fed funds target rate unchanged at 3.75% to 4%. PHOTO: REUTERS

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AI outlook, energy prices to drive Asian markets as Fed holds rate steady

[SINGAPORE] The artificial intelligence trade and elevated energy prices are set to remain key drivers of Asian markets as the US kept its interest rates unchanged, analysts said.

DBS denies rumours of Indonesia unit merging with Bank Central Asia; analysts see sense in a deal

[SINGAPORE/JAKARTA] DBS has denied market rumours that its Indonesian banking subsidiary could be merged with Indonesia’s Bank Central Asia, after shares of the Indonesian lender jumped amid talk of a potential deal.

Keppel posts 20% rise in Q3 net profit; New Keppel earnings up 15%

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

[SINGAPORE] Asset manager and operator Keppel reported a 20 per cent increase in its net profit for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2026.

Singapore’s easy wins in attracting global capital are over, say panellists

[SINGAPORE] The “low-hanging fruit” of attracting capital and talent to Singapore is gone, said Gopi Mirchandani, head of client group, Asia at Schroders. Simply setting up offices or placing people here is no longer enough.

Wilmar slides almost 5% after weaker Q3 earnings; Indonesian police probe plantation fires

[SINGAPORE] Shares of agribusiness group Wilmar International tumbled more than 4 per cent on Thursday (Oct 29), extending a months-long decline as the company faced an Indonesian police investigation into plantation fires and reported weaker underlying third-quarter earnings.

Singtel’s NCS to more than triple AI specialist workforce to over 300 in two years

[SINGAPORE] Singtel subsidiary NCS plans to more than triple its workforce of artificial intelligence specialists to over 300 within the next two years, through a combination of new hires and the reskilling of existing employees.