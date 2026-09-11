Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 11)

The 3,061 sq m site at 134 Watten Estate Road houses a three-storey walk-up apartment complex. PHOTO: FAR EAST ORGANIZATION

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Ng family’s Far East group sells Watten Estate property for S$84.2 million to Aurum Land

[SINGAPORE] Property giant Far East Organization has sold a freehold property in Watten Estate to boutique developer Aurum Land for S$84.2 million.

True Fitness, True Yoga close all outlets; liquidators start winding-up process

[SINGAPORE] The parent company of fitness chain True Singapore has announced that it will begin provisional liquidation of its subsidiaries True Fitness and True Yoga, citing fierce competition and rising customer acquisition costs.

OCBC tops Forbes ‘World’s Top Performing Banks’ list, DBS in second

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[SINGAPORE] OCBC and DBS took the top two places among global banks in the inaugural “World’s Top Performing Banks” list, developed by Forbes and Statista.

New guidelines on size, design of waiting bays for delivery riders

[SINGAPORE] Delivery riders using motorcycles, bicycles or e-bikes should be allocated designated parking spaces as waiting bays, new building guidelines have affirmed.

‘A bank should ask questions’: Five DBS accounts linked to Jho Low associate in 1MDB case

[SINGAPORE] Court-appointed independent liquidators for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)-linked companies filed a statement of claim in the Singapore High Court which noted that five accounts in question were opened with DBS in 2013.

Developers rush to build homes on Vietnam’s breathtaking coast, testing a new urban model

FROM Ha Long Bay to Can Gio, Vietnam’s next generation of seaside real estate is beginning to look less like a collection of beach resorts and more like a chain of new cities spanning thousands of hectares along the country’s long coastline.