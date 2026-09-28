Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 28)

CDL group CEO Sherman Kwek says that doing fund management well will ensure greater capital efficiency. PHOTO: CMG

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CDL to hire dedicated CEO for fund management as it steps up push into private funds

[SINGAPORE] City Developments Ltd (CDL) : C09 -8.11% is making a renewed push into private funds, with plans to hire a dedicated chief executive and management team as it seeks to double its assets under management (AUM) to S$10 billion by FY2029.

Singapore’s factory output growth accelerates to 15.4% in August, but undershoots estimates

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s factory output surged 15.4 per cent year on year in August, picking up from July’s revised 6.9 per cent growth – but falling below consensus estimates for a median 18.3 per cent expansion in a Bloomberg poll.

VSMC opens US$7.8 billion chip fab in Singapore, bets on ‘physical AI’ demand

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[SINGAPORE] VisionPower Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (VSMC), a joint venture between TSMC-backed Taiwanese chip foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) and Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors, opened its 300 mm wafer fabrication plant on Monday (Sep 28).

Temasek acquires 9% stake in Italian equity investor FSI; additional capital set for future funds

[SINGAPORE] Temasek acquired a 9 per cent stake in Italian growth equity investor FSI’s management company, with additional capital set to be committed to future FSI funds, the Singapore investment firm said on Monday (Sep 28).

Venture capital leads Apac private-market returns in Q2: MSCI

[SINGAPORE] Venture capital (VC) led the Asia-Pacific (Apac) private-market returns in the second quarter of 2026, even as infrastructure outperformed its global peers, according to index provider MSCI.

Hafary founding family makes bid to take company private at S$0.64 a share

SINGAPORE] The founding family of Hafary Holdings is moving to take the building-materials supplier private, citing low trading liquidity and mounting compliance costs.