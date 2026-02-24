The Business Times
DBS hits fintech firms with large fee hikes for custodian service

Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 03:35 PM
    • The fee adjustment, which will take effect in April, applies to a product called virtual accounts. PHOTO: DBS BANK

    DBS will increase the fees it charges fintech firms to hold customer funds under its custodian services, a move that means higher costs for fintech companies operating payment services in Singapore.

    The fee adjustment, which will take effect in April, applies to a product called virtual accounts.

    Under Singapore’s Payments Services Act, major payment institutions or payment service providers that handle customer funds must hold those funds in segregated bank accounts for safeguarding.

