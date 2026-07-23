Economists expect unchanged monetary policy in July, after inflation rises but stays under forecast

They expect the authorities to monitor electricity prices and AI-led growth

Electricity and gas prices will face upward pressures, following electricity tariff increases in July, say watchers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Private-sector economists still expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to stand pat at its July monetary policy meeting, after core and headline inflation rose in June but undershot forecasts.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, picked up to 1.6 per cent in June, from May’s 1.4 per cent, data from MAS and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Thursday (Jul 23).

It was lower than the median 1.7 per cent predicted in Bloomberg’s poll of private sector economists.