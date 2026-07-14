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Economists lift Singapore’s 2026 growth outlook after Q2 GDP beats expectations on sustained AI demand

Their full-year forecasts now range from 4-4.8%, above MTI’s official 2-4% outlook

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Tessa Oh

Tessa Oh

Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 03:52 PM
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    • MTI will likely upgrade its official full-year forecast when final Q2 data is released in August.
    • MTI will likely upgrade its official full-year forecast when final Q2 data is released in August. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Economists are raising their full-year 2026 growth forecasts for Singapore, after gross domestic product expanded 5.7 per cent year on year in the second quarter, comfortably beating the 5.5 per cent median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

    Maybank economists Chua Hak Bin and Brian Lee raised their 2026 GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent from 4.6 per cent previously, They noted that first-half growth is running at a stronger-than-expected 6 per cent year on year, given the upward revision to Q1 growth.

    The economists added that the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will likely upgrade its official full-year forecast to a range of 4 to 5 per cent, from 2 to 4 per cent, when final Q2 data is released in August.

    Singapore economySingapore GDPArtificial Intelligence

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