AI-fuelled electronics to keep Singapore exports resilient, but growth becoming increasingly concentrated

The gap between electronics and non-electronics exports widens further in June

Electronics NODX surged 105.1% in June, up from 94.8% growth in May, which Enterprise Singapore attributed to robust global AI-related demand. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence-driven demand for electronics is expected to keep Singapore’s exports resilient in the second half, although economists warned that growth is becoming increasingly reliant on a single sector as non-electronics exports continue to weaken.

This comes after Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 20.7 per cent year on year in June, moderating from the 38.4 per cent increase in May.

Although June’s NODX growth fell short of economists’ median forecast of 28.7 per cent, OCBC chief economist Selena Ling said electronics exports nevertheless recorded their “strongest... growth for as far back as 1998”.