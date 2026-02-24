‘Best jobs’ in Singapore? Piano teachers strike the right note

‘Financial adviser’ tops list; two types of roles offer resilience; those with broad, transferable skills and those with steady, constrained demand

Roles with narrowly defined scopes may be more vulnerable to the increasing selectiveness of hiring conditions, even if they remain well-established career paths. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] In a labour market marked by increasingly selective hiring and rising employer caution, piano teachers have emerged as one of the top-ranked jobs in Singapore, according to job search portal Indeed.

Job quality was found to be strongest for roles that remained resilient amid selective hiring, according to Indeed’s Best Jobs index for 2026. The index, released on Monday (Feb 23), highlights jobs that “prove most resilient as hiring becomes more selective”.

Featuring jobs that are “best positioned to sustain demand, stability and mobility” as firms grow more cautious about adding headcount, the list ranks roles based on overall job quality, by evaluating five dimensions: median wage, postings volume, wage growth, postings growth and remote work availability.

The index identified two distinct pathways to job quality, said Indeed, adding that the highest-ranked occupations in the list reflect two categories of jobs that offer resilience.

The first category comprises roles involving broad, transferable skills that enable adaptation as business needs evolve; the second refers to specialised roles with steady, resilient demand and constrained supply.

Financial adviser was the highest-ranked role on the list, followed by piano teacher, sales manager, project manager and IT analyst.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

“Piano teacher is one of the more surprising entries in the top 10, but it’s a good example of what the index is capturing,” said Callam Pickering, Indeed’s senior Asia-Pacific economist. “It ranks highly not because it’s a fast-growing occupation, but because demand for music instructors in Singapore remains steady.”

He added that the role was highly ranked because it performs well across multiple job quality dimensions, including compensation, consistent postings and flexible working arrangements.

Conversely, roles with narrowly defined scopes may be more vulnerable to the increasing selectiveness of hiring conditions, even if they remain well-established career paths.

Finance manager and network engineer jobs, which ranked ninth and 10th on the list, respectively, are examples of such roles, Indeed said.

Implications for employers and employees

The job search portal said that to make more informed career decisions, job seekers may discern whether a role offers resilience by considering whether it involves transferable skills that can evolve, or if it is a specialised role for which there is steady demand.

Job seekers may also ask how roles have changed in recent years and whether there are opportunities to take on additional responsibilities.

The index also highlights the importance of role design for employers, as jobs that are too rigidly defined risk becoming harder to fill or easier to outgrow as business needs shift, Indeed noted.

“Designing roles with room for skill development, internal movement and redeployment can help organisations attract talent and remain competitive in a selective hiring environment,” it said.