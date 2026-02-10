Observers say AI adoption will be a major focus of this year’s Budget, alongside renewed emphasis on internationalisation and sustainability

Budget 2026 is expected to focus on strengthening Singapore’s economic resilience amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, says Rohan Solapurkar, tax and legal leader at Deloitte Singapore. Photo: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Rather than broad-based assistance, companies can expect more targeted and strategic support from Budget 2026 to help them navigate macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions, said observers.

They highlighted artificial intelligence (AI), internationalisation, sustainability and cost management as key areas for increased government support, with the focus on helping businesses build capabilities in these fields to remain resilient and competitive.

Instead of introducing new programmes, existing schemes are likely to be enhanced or extended, they added.