The Business Times
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Budget 2026 may give firms more targeted, strategic support to navigate global uncertainty

Observers say AI adoption will be a major focus of this year’s Budget, alongside renewed emphasis on internationalisation and sustainability

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Paige Lim

Paige Lim

Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 12:00 PM
    • Budget 2026 is expected to focus on strengthening Singapore’s economic resilience amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, says Rohan Solapurkar, tax and legal leader at Deloitte Singapore.
    • Budget 2026 is expected to focus on strengthening Singapore’s economic resilience amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, says Rohan Solapurkar, tax and legal leader at Deloitte Singapore. Photo: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Rather than broad-based assistance, companies can expect more targeted and strategic support from Budget 2026 to help them navigate macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions, said observers.

    They highlighted artificial intelligence (AI), internationalisation, sustainability and cost management as key areas for increased government support, with the focus on helping businesses build capabilities in these fields to remain resilient and competitive.

    Instead of introducing new programmes, existing schemes are likely to be enhanced or extended, they added.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore Budget 2026Singapore SMEsArtificial IntelligencesustainabilityAI skills

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More