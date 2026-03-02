Budget 2026: New consolidated Edge grant to streamline funding application process for SMEs

Existing support schemes will also be enhanced to help more Singapore businesses capture overseas, domestic growth

[SINGAPORE] From the second half of 2026, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can apply for funding through a new consolidated grant designed to streamline the grant application process.

The Edge grant merges three existing flagship business grants under Enterprise Singapore – the Market Readiness Assistance (MRA) grant, Productivity Solutions Grant and Enterprise Development Grant (EDG) – into a single “shopfront” for government grants, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Monday (Mar 2).

She noted that streamlining grant processes will make it easier for SMEs to access the full suite of available schemes.

“Businesses will find it easier to navigate and apply for funding as they only need to submit a single application under the combined grant framework,” she said.

With the new consolidated Edge grant, businesses will no longer need to determine which grant their activities fall under at the point of application.

Instead, they can apply for funding based on their intended activities, such as enhancing digitalisation capabilities, expanding into new markets or improving enterprise efficiencies.

The Edge grant will support all Singapore-registered businesses, including non-SMEs, with up to S$100,000 a year for eligible activities.

There may be other requirements depending on the supportable activity, with the government to provide more details when Edge is launched later this year.

Companies requiring more support for customised projects under Edge can submit their applications to Enterprise Singapore, which will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Enhancements to existing support schemes

Beyond streamlining grant processes, Low also gave further details on enhancements to existing support schemes, besides those previously announced at Budget 2026.

This includes internationalisation schemes that support Singapore companies pursuing significant overseas ventures that require higher capital outlay.

One enhancement to the MRA grant is the extension of support to local businesses looking to deepen their presence in existing overseas markets. The “new markets” criteria will be removed, such that support is no longer confined to only those accessing new markets.

All MRA enhancements will come under the new Edge grant once implemented from H2 2026.

The Double Tax Deduction for Internationalisation scheme will also be expanded to cover all eligible expenses incurred on overseas market development trips and investment study trips, and five qualifying activities.

The five qualifying activities are investment feasibility or due diligence studies; master licensing and franchising; market surveys or feasibility studies; overseas business development; and production of corporate brochures for overseas distribution.

Meanwhile, support for mergers and acquisitions loans under the Enterprise Financing Scheme (EFS) will be permanently expanded from Apr 1 to support companies in undertaking domestic acquisitions, in addition to overseas deals.

The Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) will have a refreshed strategy that provides differentiated support for startups across their market expansion journey. The GIA supports startups and tech SMEs to access global innovation ecosystems and market expansion opportunities across more than 50 countries.

For startups new to the market, they will be supported through “Launch” programmes focused on market discovery and familiarisation, and shorter market sprints.

On the other hand, startups requiring more tailored support can tap “Grow” pathways to access specialised partnerships that support deeper market penetration and expansion, and business scaling.

For heartland enterprises, the support level for both the Enhanced Visual Merchandising Programme and Heartland Enterprise Placemaking Grant will be increased to up to 70 per cent, from 50 per cent.

The Enhanced Visual Merchandising Programme supports heartland enterprises in building capabilities in content development and visual merchandising strategies through training, consultancy and shopfront makeovers. The Heartland Enterprise Placemaking Grant encourages heartland enterprises to lead localised placemaking efforts.