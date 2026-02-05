Compulsory winding-up applications rise to 15-year high in 2025

The number of business cessations is the third-highest since 1990

Despite a backdrop of high-profile closures, such as that of Twelve Cupcakes, F&B services had only the fifth-most cessations in 2025 among industries. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The number of compulsory winding-up applications and the number of companies ordered to liquidate reached a 15-year high in 2025, data from the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) showed.

Five-year data from the ministry revealed that, as at November 2025, the number of bankruptcy orders made was also the highest since 2020.

There were 492 applications filed for compulsory winding up in 2025, marking a 23 per cent rise from the 399 applications filed in 2024.