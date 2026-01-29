The Business Times
Economists expect MAS to tighten monetary policy in April or July, after keeping settings unchanged in January

Despite maintaining its policy stance on Thursday, the central bank raises full-year core and headline inflation forecasts to 1-2%

Paige Lim

Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 09:50 PM
    • The central bank expects core inflation in Singapore to “increase modestly” in the near term.
    [SINGAPORE] Economists expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to tighten monetary policy in April or July after keeping settings unchanged in January, amid a more optimistic growth outlook and higher inflation projections.

    Though most expect a move in its April meeting, the central bank could also wait until July to act, they said.

    At its quarterly policy meeting on Thursday (Jan 29), MAS chose to maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band, with no change to its width and the level at which it is centred.

    Singapore economyMonetary PolicyMonetary Authority of SingaporeSingapore inflationSingapore GDP

