Higher car sales push Singapore retail sales up by 1.3% in January, reversing December’s decline

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, sales grew for eight of the 14 categories. Department stores recorded the largest increase of 13.9 per cent; watches and jewellery posted the largest sequential fall of 12.7 per cent.

Sales of food and beverage services fell 5.6 per cent year on year, reversing from the 0.4 per cent growth in December.

But sequentially, the opposite was true. Sales grew 0.3 per cent on a monthly, seasonally adjusted basis, reversing from the previous month’s 1.9 per cent fall.

“The lower F&B sales was partly due to Chinese New Year being celebrated in end-January 2023, while the celebration was in February this year,” SingStat said.

Food caterers logged year-on-year gains (8.6 per cent); cafes, food courts and other eating places rose 4.9 per cent.

But restaurants and fast-food outlets clocked lower sales (-16 per cent and -10.2 per cent, respectively).