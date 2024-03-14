Fewer people are finding the accounting industry attractive, says Yvonne Chan, chairperson of Isca’s salary and career review taskforce.

"Industry body launches salary guide to dispel notion that accountants are paid less than their peers"

A NEW accountancy salary guide aims to promote wage transparency and dispel the myth that Singapore’s accountants are paid less than their peers.

Launched by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) on Thursday (Mar 14), the guide details typical remuneration figures for accountants at different stages of their careers.

It also lists various career paths open to those with an accounting background, and their associated salaries.

Timed to coincide with the yearly university application...