Iswaran allowed to extend stay in Australia by 16 days

FORMER transport minister S Iswaran, who is under probe for corruption, has been granted permission by the courts to extend his stay in Australia by 16 more days until Mar 19 as he has taken ill.

In response to media queries, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said on Monday (Mar 4) that the extension was granted after an urgent mention at the State Courts.

“At an urgent mention at the State Courts today, the Defence filed an application to extend Mr Iswaran’s permission to leave jurisdiction by 16 days, until 19 March 2024, as he had fallen ill while in Australia,” said AGC.

Iswaran had initially applied for permission to be away from Singapore from Feb 16 to Mar 4, to help his son settle in at an Australian university.

The AGC said in its statement that the prosecution did not object to Iswaran’s application, subject to “enhanced bail conditions” being met.

As part of these conditions, Iswaran must report to the Investigation Officer daily via video call to update on his medical condition and whether there are any issues concerning his return to Singapore on Mar 19.

He must also surrender his passport to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Mar 20. The bailor must also give consent for Iswaran’s extended stay in Australia, said AGC in its statement.