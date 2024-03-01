ITE Progression Award extended to certain graduates above 30

THE new ITE Progression Award (IPA) will be extended to include certain Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates who have missed the age cut-off, in a one-time move that is estimated to benefit 1,500 such graduates.

As announced in Budget 2024, ITE graduates aged 30 and below will receive S$5,000 in their Post-Secondary Education Account upon enrolling in a diploma programme, then S$10,000 in their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Ordinary Account (OA) upon attaining the qualification.

The award will also be extended to two other groups of ITE graduates, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Friday (Mar 1).

The first group are Singaporean ITE graduates, regardless of age, who are already enrolled in a diploma course offered by MOE-funded institutions. They will receive the S$10,000 top-up to their CPF OA upon completion of the course.

The second group are Singaporean ITE graduates aged 31 who enrol in a diploma programme offered by MOE-funded institutions this year. They will receive both top-ups under the IPA.

The exception are students enrolled in a work-study diploma, who will receive only the CPF OA top-up.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

By upskilling to a diploma, ITE graduates can secure a better starting pay and lifetime earning trajectory through improved skills and competencies, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

The IPA is expected to cost about S$105 million per year, though this could increase if take-up rises, said MOE. This is based on historical enrolment data showing that more than 7,000 eligible ITE graduates enrol in eligible diploma courses each year.