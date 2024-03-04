Nearly 4,200 applications approved in first year of Singapore’s One Pass for top foreign talent

SINGAPORE has approved nearly 4,200 applications under the Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass for top talent in the first year of implementation, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in Parliament on Monday (Mar 4).

Introduced last January, the One Pass is open to top talent across all sectors, and allows them to start, operate and work for multiple companies at any one time.

“It is highly selective and aimed at facilitating the recruitment of top global talent who possess valuable networks, as well as deep skills and expertise,” said Dr Tan during the debate on his ministry’s budget for the new financial year.

Pass holders are able to sponsor their dependants, and have their spouses work in Singapore on a Letter of Consent. They are exempted from the Fair Consideration Framework job advertising requirements, as well as the Complementarity Assessment Framework for Employment Pass holders.

To qualify, applicants must earn a monthly salary of at least S$30,000, either within the past year or with a future employer in Singapore.

“In an era where talent is scarce, businesses follow talent,” said Dr Tan, giving an update on the One Pass scheme.

“Our One Pass holders are the proverbial ‘rainmakers’. While they are not large in numbers, they are the creators of opportunities and they generate good jobs in their respective fields,” he said.

Since its launch in 2023, One Pass has received “good interest”, said Dr Tan.

Pass holders are typically leaders in their fields, and are concentrated in growth sectors such as finance and information and communication technology.

As at Jan 1 this year, a significant number of One Pass holders are conversions from other existing passes, compared to new applications, but this ratio is expected to shift over time.