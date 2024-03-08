Nominations now open for EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards 2024

NOMINATIONS are now open for the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards in Singapore, until Apr 5.

Now in their 23rd year, the awards recognise and celebrate innovative and passionate entrepreneurs.

Nominees will be assessed by an independent judging panel across four criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, growth, purpose and impact, said EY Singapore in a press statement on Friday (Mar 8).

Those who excel across the four criteria will be recognised with award titles that reflect their qualities or achievements.

The individual who ranks the highest across all four criteria will be EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Singapore, and will represent Singapore at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year award next year.

The theme for this year’s awards is “The Art of Entrepreneurship”.

SEE ALSO Doing business in Niseko

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Monday, 3.30 PM Garage The hottest news on all things startup and tech to kickstart your week. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

“This year’s awards theme honours entrepreneurs who, like artists, blend passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that tackle complex challenges and contribute to a better working world,” said Liew Nam Soon, Singapore country managing partner and EY Asean regional managing partner, EY Solutions.

The public and business community may nominate entrepreneurs for the award at www.ey.com/sg/eoy.

Nominees must be either an owner or manager primarily responsible for the recent performance of a privately held Singapore-based company that is at least two years old; or a founder of a listed Singapore-based company who is still active in senior management.

Last year’s EY Enterpreneur of the Year for Singapore was Yvon Bock, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of baby products company Hegen. She will represent the Republic at the global award this June, competing with winners from 47 countries and territories.

New platinum sponsor

This year, the awards have a new platinum sponsor, the Bank of Singapore.

Said Bank of Singapore CEO Jason Moo: “Entrepreneurs are an important driving force of the economy, and many of them have pioneered innovations that have significant social and economic impact. We are proud to partner EY to celebrate these entrepreneurs’ tenacity and perseverance in building and sustaining successful businesses.”

Bank of Singapore will also be the title sponsor of EY’s two honorary awards. Honorary award recipients do not compete for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 title.

The EY-Bank of Singapore Family Enterprise Award of Excellence is for family enterprises that show an ability to successfully balance business and family issues, grow the business and show responsibility for others through philanthropic or social engagements.

Knowledge Partners, Business Families Institute @ Singapore Management University and the Insead Wendel International Centre for Family Enterprise will select the winner.

The EY-Bank of Singapore Asean Entrepreneurial Excellence Award recognises successful South-east Asian businesses that contribute to the economy and community in the region.

The Singapore Exchange continues as a partner of the awards for the fifth year. The Business Times, The Edge Singapore and Portfolio Magazine are the official media partners.

Supporters of the awards include Action Community for Entrepreneurship, Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Business Federation, and SkillsFuture Singapore.