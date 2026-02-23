Singapore core inflation eases to 1% in January, better than expected

Headline inflation rises to 1.4% from 1.2% in December; economists had forecast core inflation to rise

Food inflation held steady at 1.2% as the prices of non-cooked food and food services rose at similar rates in January and December. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s core inflation eased to 1 per cent in January from 1.2 per cent in December, defying economists’ expectations.

Private-sector economists had expected the rate for core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, to rise to 1.5 per cent, a Bloomberg poll indicated.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement on Monday (Feb 23) that this was largely due to moderation in services inflation.

Meanwhile, headline inflation rose to 1.4 per cent in January, from 1.2 per cent in December and in line with expectations. This was driven by higher accommodation costs that more than offset lower core and private transport inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, the core consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.3 per cent, while the all-items CPI declined 0.5 per cent.

MTI and MAS kept their 2026 full-year forecast range at 1 to 2 per cent for both core and headline inflation, but flagged uncertainties in the inflation outlook.

They said that stronger-than-expected growth could bolster demand-pull inflationary pressures, while supply shocks, including those triggered by geopolitical developments, could also lift imported costs.

“Conversely, a large, discrete shock to growth from macroeconomic and financial stressors could dampen inflation,” said MTI and MAS.

Nevertheless, they said that Singapore’s imported costs should remain contained.

While global crude oil prices have risen in recent weeks, they are expected to remain lower than levels a year earlier, said MTI and MAS.

However, they added that regional consumer inflation is likely to rise slightly after last year’s weak readings, “although broadly subdued producer prices in Asia should cap the extent of inflationary pressures”.

On the domestic front, unit labour costs are set to rise slightly in 2026, though the government expects productivity gains to limit the increase, while private consumption is expected to remain steady on the back of real wage growth.

Key CPI categories

In January, inflation trends across CPI categories were mixed, with most segments recording slower price increases or outright declines.

Retail and other goods inflation edged up to 0.5 per cent in January from 0 per cent in December, as higher prices for personal care appliances drove the increase.

Accommodation inflation rose to 1.9 per cent, from 0.3 per cent in December, due to a larger increase in the cost of housing maintenance and repairs.

Services inflation eased to 1.5 per cent, from 1.9 per cent in the previous month, due to a larger fall in airfares and a decline in general, vocational and higher education fees.

Meanwhile, private transport inflation eased to 2.7 per cent, from 3.7 per cent, on account of a smaller increase in car prices and a steeper decline in petrol prices.

Electricity and gas prices fell 4.2 per cent in January, unchanged from the rate of decline in December, as electricity tariffs eased at a similar pace.

As for food inflation, it held steady at 1.2 per cent as the prices of non-cooked food and food services rose at similar rates in January and December.