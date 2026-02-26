Singapore factory output up 16.6% in January on electronics surge, surpassing estimates

All clusters record growth in factory output, except general manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s factory output jumped 16.6 per cent year on year in January on the back of a surge in electronics manufacturing, extending the previous month’s revised 10.9 per cent rise, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Thursday (Feb 26).

January’s performance exceeded private-sector economists’ estimates. They had predicted a median 12.1 per cent expansion in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, industrial production surged 24.1 per cent year on year, compared to December’s revised 13.1 per cent increase.

January’s prints come after Singapore’s manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index rose to 50.5 last month – its highest reading in 10 months. This came on the back of sustained demand for artificial intelligence (AI) related products. The electronics sector registered its eighth consecutive month of expansion.

All clusters recorded growth in factory output in January, except general manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing.

The linchpin electronics sector rose 44 per cent for the month, more than doubling December’s 19.6 per cent increase.

Growth was led by the segments of other electronic modules and components, as well as semiconductors, with the latter supported by strong AI-related demand.

Transport engineering was the next best-performing cluster, growing 25.2 per cent year on year. This was driven by the aerospace segment, which saw higher production of aircraft parts and sustained maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs.

Next was precision engineering, with output jumping 13.2 per cent. The cluster recorded growth in the segments of precision modules and components, as well as machinery and systems.

The chemicals cluster edged up a marginal 2.3 per cent for the month. While the other chemicals and petroleum segments recorded gains, these were partially offset by declines in the petrochemicals segment – due to weak demand and plant shutdowns – and the specialties segment, such as industrial gases.

Of all clusters, biomedical manufacturing recorded the biggest decline at 33.1 per cent in January.

The pharmaceuticals segment contracted on lower production of biological products and active pharmaceutical ingredients, while the medical technology segment fell due to softer demand for medical devices.

General manufacturing declined 2.6 per cent for the month, as gains in the miscellaneous industries and printing segments were offset by declines in the food, beverages and tobacco segment.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, factory output rose 5.3 per cent in January, in a turnaround from December’s 0.3 per cent decline.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output rose 10.8 per cent on the month, reversing from the previous month’s 2.5 per cent decline.