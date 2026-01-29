Singapore leaves monetary policy settings unchanged in January, for third straight quarter

Full-year core and headline inflation forecasts are raised to 1 to 2%, up from 0.5 to 1.5%

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s central bank kept monetary policy settings unchanged for the third consecutive quarter on Thursday (Jan 29).

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band, with no change to its width and the level at which it is centred.

“MAS is in an appropriate position to respond effectively to any risk to medium-term price stability and will continue to closely monitor economic developments amid uncertainties in the external environment,” said the central bank.

Thursday’s announcement was in line with economists’ expectations. In a Reuters poll, 15 of 16 economists believed settings would be unchanged. Similarly, 11 of 12 polled by The Wall Street Journal thought MAS would keep its settings.

For full-year 2026 inflation, MAS upgraded its forecasts for both core and headline inflation at 1 to 2 per cent. This is compared to its previous forecast range of 0.5 to 1.5 per cent for both.

The latest move comes after the central bank similarly kept settings unchanged in October and July 2025. Prior to that, there were two consecutive rounds of easing in the January and April meetings, where it reduced the slope slightly.

Singapore’s 2025 full-year core inflation averaged 0.7 per cent, slightly above the official forecast of 0.5 per cent, data from the Department of Statistics Singapore showed on Jan 23.

Full-year headline inflation came in at 0.9 per cent, falling within the official forecast range of 0.5 to 1 per cent. This was as December’s core and headline inflation both held steady at 1.2 per cent.

Also set to be released later on Thursday is MAS’ Macroeconomic Review, which is published four times a year in conjunction with the release of the monetary policy statement.