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Singapore retail sales up 4% in June, missing forecasts

Most sectors record year-on-year growth in sales

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Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Wed, Aug 5, 2026 · 01:06 PM
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    • On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 1% in June, reversing May’s 2.2% decline.
    • On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 1% in June, reversing May’s 2.2% decline. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic’s retail sales rose 4 per cent year on year in June, extending the 2.9 per cent growth recorded in May, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday (Aug 5).

    This was marginally lower than the expectations of private-sector economists, who had forecast a median 4.2 per cent growth, in a Bloomberg poll.

    Most retail sectors recorded year-on-year growth in sales in June. The increase was led by recreational goods; watches and jewellery; and computer and telecommunications equipment. 

    Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales increased 4.1 per cent, up from May’s 3.6 per cent expansion.

    On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 1 per cent in June, reversing May’s 2.2 per cent decline.

    Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales inched up 0.2 per cent on the month, against May’s 1.7 per cent contraction.

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    Retail sales categories

    Year on year: 4 per cent

    Year on year, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 4.1 per cent

    Month on month, seasonally adjusted: 1 per cent

    Month on month, seasonally adjusted, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 0.2 per cent

    Total retail sales value: S$4.2 billion

    Year on year, sales grew in 10 of the 14 categories:

    Recreational goods: 11.4 per cent

    Watches and jewellery: 10.5 per cent

    Computer and telecommunications equipment: 9.8 per cent

    Petrol service stations: 8 per cent

    Cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods: 8.3 per cent

    Supermarkets and hypermarkets: 7.3 per cent

    Motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 3.6 per cent

    Furniture and household equipment: 0.7 per cent

    Optical goods and books: 0.4 per cent

    Others: 0.3 per cent

    These categories posted a decline:

    Minimarts and convenience stores: -0.6 per cent

    Food and alcohol: -0.7 per cent

    Wearing apparel and footwear: -1.7 per cent

    Department stores: -9.5 per cent

    F&B services growth

    Year on year: -2.3 per cent

    Month on month, seasonally adjusted: -2 per cent

    Food caterers: 4.4 per cent

    Fast-food outlets: 0.7 per cent

    Restaurants: -2 per cent

    Cafes: -5.1 per cent

    Food courts and other eating places: -5.4 per cent

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