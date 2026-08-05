Singapore retail sales up 4% in June, missing forecasts

Most sectors record year-on-year growth in sales

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 1% in June, reversing May’s 2.2% decline. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s retail sales rose 4 per cent year on year in June, extending the 2.9 per cent growth recorded in May, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday (Aug 5).

This was marginally lower than the expectations of private-sector economists, who had forecast a median 4.2 per cent growth, in a Bloomberg poll.

Most retail sectors recorded year-on-year growth in sales in June. The increase was led by recreational goods; watches and jewellery; and computer and telecommunications equipment.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales increased 4.1 per cent, up from May’s 3.6 per cent expansion.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 1 per cent in June, reversing May’s 2.2 per cent decline.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales inched up 0.2 per cent on the month, against May’s 1.7 per cent contraction.

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Retail sales categories

Year on year: 4 per cent

Year on year, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 4.1 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: 1 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 0.2 per cent

Total retail sales value: S$4.2 billion

Year on year, sales grew in 10 of the 14 categories:

Recreational goods: 11.4 per cent

Watches and jewellery: 10.5 per cent

Computer and telecommunications equipment: 9.8 per cent

Petrol service stations: 8 per cent

Cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods: 8.3 per cent

Supermarkets and hypermarkets: 7.3 per cent

Motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 3.6 per cent

Furniture and household equipment: 0.7 per cent

Optical goods and books: 0.4 per cent

Others: 0.3 per cent

These categories posted a decline:

Minimarts and convenience stores: -0.6 per cent

Food and alcohol: -0.7 per cent

Wearing apparel and footwear: -1.7 per cent

Department stores: -9.5 per cent

F&B services growth

Year on year: -2.3 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: -2 per cent

Food caterers: 4.4 per cent

Fast-food outlets: 0.7 per cent

Restaurants: -2 per cent

Cafes: -5.1 per cent

Food courts and other eating places: -5.4 per cent