Singapore’s national accounting body makes S$3 million push to set up overseas learning centres

The overseas centres will help to solidify the accounting body’s regional presence, says Isca president Teo Ser Luck.

THE Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) is investing S$3 million in the next three years to set up overseas learning centres, as part of a wider internationalisation push.

The national accounting body has 12 overseas chapters in 10 markets, and aims to have overseas learning centres in at least six of these by end-2024.

Being qualified in Singapore’s accounting standards will enable such foreign trainees to work in the Republic – or provide offshored services to Singapore-based...