Singapore’s national accounting body makes S$3 million push to set up overseas learning centres

Renald Yeo

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 8:21 pm
The overseas centres will help to solidify the accounting body’s regional presence, says Isca president Teo Ser Luck.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Accounting

THE Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) is investing S$3 million in the next three years to set up overseas learning centres, as part of a wider internationalisation push.

The national accounting body has 12 overseas chapters in 10 markets, and aims to have overseas learning centres in at least six of these by end-2024.

Being qualified in Singapore’s accounting standards will enable such foreign trainees to work in the Republic – or provide offshored services to Singapore-based...

